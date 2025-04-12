Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jorginho and Riccardo Calafiori of Arsenal interact. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and Borussia Dortmund are keen on securing his signature.

The 28-year-old left-back has struggled for regular game time this season, and Myles Lewis-Skelly is ahead of him in the packing order now. According to Football Insider, Dortmund have been long-term admirers of the Ukrainian defender, and they are ready to sign him in the summer.

The player was heavily linked with an exit from Arsenal in January, but he ended up staying. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to cash in on him at the end of the season. They would need to bring in another left-back to replace him.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old has shown his quality in the Premier League with Manchester City and Arsenal. He has the quality to do well in the Bundesliga, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for Dortmund if the transfer goes through.

Oleksandr Zinchenko open to leaving

The report further claims that the defender is open to an exit from Arsenal at the end of the season. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Zinchenko has featured in just 17 matches across all competitions, and a player of his quality needs to play more often.

The move to Germany could be ideal for him at this stage of his career, and he could establish himself as an important player for Dortmund. The defender is at the peak of his career, and he will look to hit the ground running in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has previously described him as a “perfectionist”, and there is no doubt that he is a useful option for the Gunners.