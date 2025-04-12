Chelsea quoted £35m to sign La Liga sensation as Jadon Sancho replacement

Real Betis winger Jesus Rodriguez (Photo by EFE)

Chelsea will be busy once again this summer, and one position that looks certain to be addressed is left wing, given that Jadon Sancho looks set to leave the club before the start of next season – even if the Blues honour their obligation to buy agreement with Man United.

Targets have already started to be drawn up by Chelsea’s sporting department, who are considering the likes of Rafael Leao and Jamie Gittens as possible signings. And another player that is on their radar is Jesus Rodriguez, who is having an excellent breakthrough season at Real Betis.

Rodriguez, 19, may only have two goals and one assist in 23 appearances across all competitions this season, but his overall performances have been excellent, and this has attracted Chelsea to the idea of signing him.

Real Betis set asking price for Chelsea target Jesus Rodriguez

Rodriguez has primarily played on the left for Betis this season, but he can also be utilised on the right wing – and this versatility is bound to entice Chelsea into a summer move. But should they do so, they will be expected to pay £35m as this is the asking price that the La Liga side have set, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Chelsea have often targeted younger players in the last couple of years, so it would be no surprise if they were to make a move for Rodriguez. And given his potential, £35m could turn out to be a very good price, although it is a lot of money for a player that has only made 23 senior appearances.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea make a summer move for Rodriguez, but it is clear that left wing is a position that they are very interested in addressing before the start of next season.