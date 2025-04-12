Real Madrid ready to sell big name to fund bid for Liverpool & Arsenal transfer target

AFC Bournemouth Arsenal FC
Posted by
Dean Huijsen in action for Bournemouth against West Ham
Dean Huijsen in action for Bournemouth against West Ham (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Real Madrid could reportedly be ready to sell a big name from their squad in order to fund a potential transfer move for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

The Spanish giants are the latest top club to be linked with Huijsen after his impressive performances in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old looks like an outstanding prospect and it’s surely going to be hard for Bournemouth to keep hold of him for much longer.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are determined to win the race for Huijsen and could even be prepared to sell the experienced David Alaba to help fund the move.

Arsenal and Liverpool have also been among the clubs strongly linked with Huijsen in a recent report from the Athletic.

Dean Huijsen in action for Bournemouth vs Brentford
Dean Huijsen in action for Bournemouth vs Brentford (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Dean Huijsen transfer – what would be the best next destination for him?

Huijsen could be wise not to rush into a decision this summer, as he’ll likely have a long list of elite club sides trying to turn his head.

Still, the Spain international is still young and is progressing well at a club who play good football and give young players a chance.

If Huijsen goes to Real Madrid, there’s no guarantee he’d play regularly, and the pressure of such a big move might be too much for him at this early stage in his career.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea quoted £35m to sign La Liga sensation as Jadon Sancho replacement
“Lizard” – Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold accused of lying by celebrity Liverpool fan
Ian Wright and Declan Rice
Ian Wright makes “embarrassing” claim about Arsenal star’s transfer fee

Arsenal also seems like a bit of a risky move as it’s not clear how Huijsen would fit in when William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes will surely remain Mikel Arteta’s first-choice partnership for the foreseeable future.

Liverpool might make the most sense for Huijsen, as they’ll surely soon need to think about bringing in a long-term successor to the ageing Virgil van Dijk in defence.

More Stories Dean Huijsen

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *