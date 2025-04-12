Revealed: Man United set to hold talks soon over signing of Ruben Amorim favourite

Ruben Amorim and Goncalo Inacio (Photo by Alex Livesey, Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Manchester United are expected to hold talks soon over a potential transfer swoop for Ruben Amorim’s former Sporting Lisbon player Goncalo Inacio.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Red Devils boss Amorim is really keen to work with Inacio again after their success together at Sporting.

The talented young Portugal international is also on the radar of major clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City, while Borussia Dortmund tried signing him in the past but couldn’t afford him.

Man Utd could now be one of the main names to watch in the race for Inacio’s signature, with defence seemingly still one of their priorities ahead of next season.

Goncalo Inacio the latest defender to be linked with Manchester United transfer

Inacio looks like he’d make sense as a good option for Amorim to bring to United, but other similar players could be being kept in mind as well.

Other sources recently told CaughtOffside that MUFC remain keen on Jarrad Branthwaite, who seems likely to leave Everton this summer.

United brought in both Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro last summer, but there could perhaps be room for even more defensive additions.

For one thing, United now play with three at the back under Amorim, so that could require even more depth in that position than before.

Victor Lindelof is also approaching the end of his contract at Old Trafford, while it’s also easy to imagine that Harry Maguire could leave this summer if the circumstances are right.

That would leave United with just De Ligt, Yoro and Lisandro Martinez, while Noussair Mazraoui can also fill in in that position, but is more of a full-back or wing-back.

Inacio and Branthwaite could therefore both be very useful signings for United, but it remains to be seen if they’ll end up targeting both, or eventually switch their focus to one of them in particular.