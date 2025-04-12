Arsenal have firm interest in star whose agent has also held talks with Chelsea

Arsenal flag at the Emirates Stadium with yellow 'breaking news' banner
Arsenal are in the race for a South American talent (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly have a firm interest in the potential transfer of River Plate wonderkid and Chelsea target Ian Subiabre.

The Gunners are the latest name to be strongly linked with Subiabre, 18, who is fast establishing himself as one of the most exciting talents in South America.

A report from Soy del Millo states that both Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on Subiabre, while Sport Witness has also cited and translated two previous reports about the Blues holding talks with the player’s agent.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners can move ahead of CFC in the race for Subiabre’s signature, as the west Londoners may have already done more work on this deal.

Chelsea project could surely be tempting for a top young talent like Ian Subiabre

Ian Subiabre in action for River Plate
Ian Subiabre in action for River Plate (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

One also imagines Subiabre will be tempted to become the latest big-name young talent snapped up for a move to Stamford Bridge.

This current Chelsea ownership have put a lot of emphasis on snapping up the best young players from around the world, and Subiabre looks like he comes into that category.

Other big prospects from South America like Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian will be heading to Chelsea next season, and Subiabre might be tempted to follow.

Even if there’s a lot of competition in Enzo Maresca’s squad, it could be smart for Subiabre to go to a club where he’s sure to be given the chance to develop and play regularly.

That could give Chelsea and their approach an advantage over Arsenal, who are currently closer to winning major titles and who look like they can consistently qualify for the Champions League.

Subiabre would surely want to be part of a winning team, but more proven names ahead of him in the pecking order might make it tricky for him to be that involved very often.

