Report: Arsenal preparing considerable transfer bid for elegant midfielder

Javi Guerra and Mikel Arteta (Photo by David Ramos, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly ready to test Valencia’s resolve with a ‘considerable’ transfer offer for exciting young midfield talent Javi Guerra this summer.

The 21-year-old has impressed in La Liga and looks like someone who’s ready to move up to a higher level in the near future.

Arsenal would do well to snap up Guerra, and it seems the Gunners are preparing to try their luck with a big-money proposal, according to Fichajes.

Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal also looks like a major story to watch out for this summer, but perhaps the north London giants will make another addition in midfield on top of that.

As things stand, both Thomas Partey and Jorginho are due to be out of contract at the end of the season, so there could perhaps be room for the club to bring in both Zubimendi and Guerra.

Javi Guerra transfer: Arsenal eyeing midfield gem

Guerra looks like a player with a big future in the game, with an elegant and creative style of play that would surely make him a good fit at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spain Under-21 international will surely have other big clubs looking at him before too long, so now could be a good time for Arsenal to move.

Guerra has also been linked with Manchester United in a previous report from Fichajes, though this seemingly never amounted to anything more concrete.

Guerra might do better to choose Man Utd right now if he wants to play regularly, though of course it’s also not the best time to move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are going through a real rough patch, so Arsenal would make sense as a more tempting destination.