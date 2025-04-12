Report: Arsenal preparing considerable transfer bid for elegant midfielder

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Javi Guerra and Mikel Arteta
Javi Guerra and Mikel Arteta (Photo by David Ramos, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly ready to test Valencia’s resolve with a ‘considerable’ transfer offer for exciting young midfield talent Javi Guerra this summer.

The 21-year-old has impressed in La Liga and looks like someone who’s ready to move up to a higher level in the near future.

Arsenal would do well to snap up Guerra, and it seems the Gunners are preparing to try their luck with a big-money proposal, according to Fichajes.

Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal also looks like a major story to watch out for this summer, but perhaps the north London giants will make another addition in midfield on top of that.

As things stand, both Thomas Partey and Jorginho are due to be out of contract at the end of the season, so there could perhaps be room for the club to bring in both Zubimendi and Guerra.

Javi Guerra celebrates a goal for Valencia
Javi Guerra celebrates a goal for Valencia (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Javi Guerra transfer: Arsenal eyeing midfield gem

Guerra looks like a player with a big future in the game, with an elegant and creative style of play that would surely make him a good fit at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spain Under-21 international will surely have other big clubs looking at him before too long, so now could be a good time for Arsenal to move.

Guerra has also been linked with Manchester United in a previous report from Fichajes, though this seemingly never amounted to anything more concrete.

More Stories / Latest News
A close up of a Liverpool FC corner flag and a yellow 'breaking news' banner
Talks held, €150m bid being prepared: Liverpool ready transfer move to shock the Premier League
Rayan Cherki in action for Lyon against Manchester United
Exclusive: Man United & Liverpool likely to try again for transfer of 27 G/A “wizard”
Kyle Walker-Peters in action for Southampton against Crystal Palace
“Made an offer” – West Ham move to rival Chelsea & Spurs for free transfer

Guerra might do better to choose Man Utd right now if he wants to play regularly, though of course it’s also not the best time to move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are going through a real rough patch, so Arsenal would make sense as a more tempting destination.

More Stories Javi Guerra Mikel Arteta

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *