Kyle Walker-Peters in action for Southampton against Crystal Palace (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly made an offer as they pursue the potential free transfer of Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters for this summer.

However, the Hammers are not the only club chasing Walker-Peters as he edges towards the end of his contract at the St Mary’s Stadium.

West Ham want Walker-Peters, but so do Tottenham and Chelsea, according to a report from Hammers News.

Speaking to the site about this potential deal, journalist Graeme Bailey provided his insight into the Walker-Peters saga.

West Ham among transfer suitors for Kyle Walker-Peters

It seems West Ham have the most concrete interest in Walker-Peters for the time being, with Bailey saying: “West Ham have made an offer to Walker-Peters, who is available on a free.

“But a load of clubs are keen including Spurs, Palace, Fulham – and even Chelsea are looking at him too.”

Walker-Peters has been a solid performer for Southampton down the years, and it makes sense that a number of clubs see him as a tempting option as a free agent.

One imagines the 27-year-old could do well to choose a move to the London Stadium, so it will be interesting to see how he responds to their offer.

Still, big clubs like Chelsea hovering will also surely be tempting for Walker-Peters, as it’s not often you get a big opportunity like that.

The Blues remain a bit of a work in progress, but seem likely to have European football on offer at Stamford Bridge next season.

Walker-Peters probably wouldn’t be a starter for Chelsea, but there could be a role for him there as a squad player.

West Ham or Tottenham might be better options for the player, however, if he’s going to prioritise starting games on a regular basis.