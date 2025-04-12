“Lizard” – Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold accused of lying by celebrity Liverpool fan

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Paddy Pimblett (Photo by Paul Ellis/Getty Images, Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season in favour of starting a new chapter at Real Madrid, who will look to reach a pre-contract agreement with the defender in the coming weeks. And this expected decision has not down well in the red half of Merseyside.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season, and unlike Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, he appears destined to move away from Liverpool. And the Spanish capital looks like being his home from July onwards, where he would link up with England teammate Jude Bellingham.

Alexander-Arnold is reported to have been left hurt by the reaction to his expected departure, but that has not stopped criticism from coming in. And the latest to take aim at the 26-year-old is Paddy Pimblett.

Alexander-Arnold slammed by Liverpool fan Paddy Pimblett

In an interview with Sky Sports, UFC fighter and Liverpool fan Pimblett, known as Paddy The Baddy, has gone in on Alexander-Arnold, whom he has accused of lying about his loyalty to the Premier League leaders.

“He’s a lizard – he’s meant to be a young lad from West Derby. I’ve said in other interviews that I’d trade my career to have his in a heartbeat — to win trophies for my city and my team that I’ve supported my entire life. The money he is earning, the money he is being offered, just putting a smile on everyone’s face in the city — I grew up wanting to be Steven Gerrard, wanting to be Fernando Torres, wanting to be Luis Suarez.

“And he is just leaving the club he supported to be another cog in the machine at Real Madrid. He could have been a legend at LFC. He always said he wanted to be captain so he was always lying, wasn’t he? I think he has forgot where he came from. He’s given up the chance to be a legend and maybe have a statue built in his honour in years to come.”