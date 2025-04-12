Talks held, €150m bid being prepared: Liverpool ready transfer move to shock the Premier League

Liverpool FC breaking news (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly ready to pay as much as €150million to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United this summer.

The Reds have held initial discussions about this deal, and it seems club sources are confident that they could succeed with a huge offer for Isak.

That’s according to a stunning report from Fichajes, which suggests Liverpool are preparing to unleash one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool can succeed in persuading Newcastle to sell Isak, but if they could land the Sweden international it would be a major statement.

Arne Slot’s side are already closing in on the Premier League title, and signing Isak to add to this squad would surely make the Merseyside giants unstoppable next season.

Liverpool aim to follow up Mohamed Salah’s new contract with stunning Alexander Isak transfer

Liverpool have just announced a new contract for star forward Mohamed Salah, which is undoubtedly great news for the club.

If they can also keep Virgil van Dijk that would also be huge for LFC, even if BBC Sport suggest they’re also going to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Having Salah and Isak in Liverpool’s attack next season would be quite something to behold, and it’s hard to see how even the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City could compete with that.

Isak has been on fire for Newcastle this season, so one imagines the Magpies won’t want to let the 25-year-old go for anything other than crazy money.

Still, Fichajes’ latest report suggests this won’t put Liverpool off, and they’re ready to do whatever it takes to convince NUFC to let their star player go.

Liverpool don’t often break the bank for signings like this, but we have seen it from time to time with big names like Van Dijk and Alisson.