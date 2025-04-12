Arne Slot makes major Liverpool transfer claim following Mohamed Salah contract announcement

Arne Slot and Mo Salah (Photo by Liverpool FC via Getty Images, Andrew Powell/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have been rejoicing over the last 24 hours after Mohamed Salah committed his future to the Premier League leaders by signing a new contract, and head coach Arne Slot believes that this could have a positive knock-on effect at the club.

Salah ended months of speculation by penning a new two-year deal on Friday, meaning that he will now stay at Anfield until the end of the 2026-27 season. And this immediately means that Liverpool will likely remain as very serious title contenders for the next couple of years, especially with the expectation of a busy 2025 summer transfer window.

Salah’s stay means that Liverpool are not expected to sign a new right winger, but it is very possible that they address the other two positions in their front three, given that Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have both been strongly linked with departures.

Arne Slot believes Salah stay will help Liverpool this summer

Should they both leave, replacements will be required. And according to Slot, those that Liverpool target for summer moves will be more attracted by the prospect of joining now that Salah is staying, as he told the media on Friday (via The Mirror).

“I think if put myself in shoes of a player we want to sign, it is always nice that Mo is staying. So that helps but what helps most is we kept a quality player that has scored so many goals in 7/8 years. You are judged on goals so it is helpful having someone who can score.”

Liverpool supporters will be watering at the mouth of the prospect of a possible Salah link-up with someone like Alexander Isak, who is believed to be high on the list of sporting director Richard Hughes’ striker targets. It remains to be seen whether the Egyptian’s decision to stay has the effect that Slot wants.