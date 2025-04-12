Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, speaks in a press conference. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are hoping to agree on a new contract with star defender Ibrahima Konate in the coming weeks.

The 25-year-old French international will be out of contract in 2026, and he has not signed an extension with Liverpool yet. According to a report from TBR football, Liverpool are already in contact with the player’s representatives, and the belief inside the club is that the player will commit his long-term future to the club.

Liverpool have recently agreed on a new deal with Mohamed Salah, and they are expected to tie Virgil van Dijk down to a new deal as well. It will be interesting to see if that is enough to convince Konate to sign a new contract with the club as well.

Ibrahima Konate is a key player

There is no doubt that he is one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and he is a key player for Liverpool. They cannot afford to lose a player of his ability if they are serious about fighting for major trophies regularly. Konate has been linked with big clubs recently.

The Frenchman is entering the peak years of his career, and Liverpool must hold onto him for the upcoming seasons.

Meanwhile, the report claims that Liverpool are hoping to agree on a new contract with Conor Bradley and Curtis Jones as well. Both Academy graduates have done quite well for Liverpool over the last couple of seasons, and they are likely to be useful players for the club going forward as well. It makes sense for Liverpool to retain talented homegrown prospects like Jones and Bradley.

Liverpool fans will certainly be excited to see that the club are working to secure the future of three more players after securing a breakthrough in contract negotiations with Salah. The renewal of Van Dijk is believed to be a matter of time as well.