Left: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after the match against Fulham. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Right: Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool remain keen on signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding for Newcastle this season and has 24 goals and five assists to his name in all competitions.

According to TBR Football, Liverpool are determined to persuade the Swedish international striker to join the club despite agreeing on a new deal with Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool need to bring in an upgrade on Darwin Nunez at the end of the season, and Isak would be a sensational acquisition. He is the best striker in the Premier League and he could transform Liverpool in the attack. They will be hoping to win League titles and the Champions League in the coming seasons, and they need world-class players like Isak.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old striker will want to fight for major trophies as well, and he needs to join a bigger club. Newcastle have done well to win the English League Cup this season, but they are not quite at the level required to win the league title or the Champions League. Liverpool could provide him with that platform. They are already the favourites to win the league title this season.

Alexander Isak will cost a premium

Meanwhile, Isak is likely to cost a substantial amount of money, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to break the bank for him. Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they do not need to sell their best players. Liverpool will have to offer an absurd amount of money in order to get the deal done.

Convincing the player to join them should not be too difficult. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and any player would be attracted to the idea of playing for them next season.