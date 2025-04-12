Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match against Southampton. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is all set to leave the club at the end of the season, and Real Madrid could be his next destination.

The 26-year-old England International is out of contract in the summer, and he has not signed an extension with the club yet. According to Football Insider, Conor Bradley will be given the chance to establish himself as a replacement for Alexander-Arnold between now and the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see if the 21-year-old can convince Liverpool to hand him a regular starting spot next season. The report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool are concerned about his injury problems, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to bring in another right back in the summer.

Bradley has missed 16 games due to injuries this season. Liverpool need a reliable option on the right side of their defence, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Liverpool will miss Trent Alexander-Arnold

Losing Alexander-Arnold would be a devastating blow for Liverpool, and they will need to fill the void left by him. The 26-year-old is more than just a defender, and his ability to create goal-scoring opportunities with pinpoint passes from the deep will certainly be missed.

While there is no doubt that Bradley has the qualities to develop into a more reliable defender, he is certainly not as good as Alexander-Arnold going forward. Liverpool will certainly miss his creativity and technique.

Losing a player of his quality on a free transfer will be a hammer blow for the Premier League giants, and it remains to be seen how they cope without him next season. He has been a key player for Liverpool over the years, and he has helped them win the league title and the Champions League.