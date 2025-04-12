Darwin Nunez of Liverpool looks dejected after missing his teams second penalty. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been linked for the move away from the club, and they are prepared to catch in on the player at the end of the season.

According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool are prepared to let the 25-year-old Uruguay and international leave the club in order to free up space for potential incomings.

Liverpool are looking to sign a quality left-back, right-back, central defender, a holding midfielder, and a striker at the end of the season, and they need to free up some space in the squad and raise funds for new arrivals as well.

It remains to be seen whether they can find a suitable destination for the South American striker. They paid £85 million to sign the player from Benfica, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations. He has seven goals and seven assists in all competitions this season, and those numbers are simply not good enough for a team hoping to win the league title and the Champions League.

Liverpool need to invest in a quality striker, and they have identified the Newcastle United star Alexander Isak as a key target. However, the striker could cost around £150 million in the summer, and Liverpool need to raise funds by selling some of their fringe players.

Darwin Nunez needs a fresh start

Nunez has not been a regular starter for Liverpool either, and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. Leaving the Premier League club would be ideal for him. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

He was regarded as one of the best young strikers in the world during his time at Benfica, but the move to Liverpool has not worked out for him. Perhaps a fresh start could bring out the best in him once again.