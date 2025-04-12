Arne Slot during Liverpool's defeat to Fulham (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs eyeing up a surprise potential transfer move for a new goalkeeper who could cost around €12m.

The Reds already have Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher on their books at Anfield, while Giorgio Mamardashvili is also due to join the club this summer after staying for one more year at Valencia.

However, it’s also being reported that Liverpool are competing with Newcastle and Aston Villa for the signing of Eyupspor goalkeeper Berke Ozer.

That’s according to Fanatik, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, with the Turkish shot-stopper said to be available for a perfectly affordable fee of €12m.

Liverpool transfer move for Berke Ozer doesn’t make much sense

Liverpool could have three top class goalkeepers in their squad next season, so it’s hard to see the justification for making another signing in that position.

Ozer may well be a promising talent, but it’s hard to see him getting any playing time in Arne Slot’s side in the foreseeable future.

Perhaps LFC will make Mamardashvili their number one and move both Alisson and Kelleher on, meaning they’d need a new backup.

That could perhaps mean there’d be a role for Ozer, but there are a lot of ‘ifs’ involved in that happening.

Ozer would likely do better to try joining Newcastle or Villa, though it’s also not clear he’d be a starter at either of those clubs.

Unai Emery’s side already have Emiliano Martinez as their number one, and he’s one of the very finest ‘keepers in world football.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been linked strongly with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in a report from Give Me Sport, so he perhaps seems more likely to be their top target to come in as Eddie Howe’s number one.