Manchester United have struggled to score goals consistently this season, and they have identified Victor Osimhen as a solution to their problems.

The 26-year-old Nigerian International is currently on loan at Galatasaray in Turkey, and he has 29 goals and six assists to his name in all competitions. He is expected to be on the move in the summer, and he will leave Napoli permanently.

According to former Manchester United scout Mick Brown, the Red Devils are confident of signing the player despite interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on the Nigerian International as well, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Brown said to Football Insider: “Man United aren’t the only ones interested, Chelsea have had a look at him and there are a few others I expect will be in the running. “But from what I hear, United are confident they could convince him to choose them.”

There is no doubt that Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world, and he could prove to be a solid acquisition for Manchester United. The 26-year-old would be a major upgrade on players like Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Both players have been quite underwhelming this season, and they need more support in the attack. Manchester United will be hoping to fight for trophies next season, and they need top-quality players at their disposal.

Victor Osimhen would improve both clubs

Osimhen is a proven performer at the highest level, and he has helped Napoli win the league title in recent seasons. He has shown his quality in the Champions League as well, and there is no doubt that he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in England. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Chelsea could use more quality in the attack as well, and Osimhen would be an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson. The Blues are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they need more quality on the side if they want to do well across multiple competitions next season.

Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Liverpool are keeping tabs on him as well.