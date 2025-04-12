About time: Man United star could be dropped by Ruben Amorim against Newcastle

Ruben Amorim during Man United's draw with Lyon
Ruben Amorim during Man United's draw with Lyon (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim may reportedly be set to axe struggling goalkeeper Andre Onana at long last.

The Cameroon international has mostly been a bit of a flop during his time at Old Trafford, making a series of individual errors that have been costly to the team.

It remains to be seen if Onana can turn his career around, but it seems Amorim is running out of patience with him.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, it could be that the Red Devils boss will finally drop Onana for this weekend’s game against Newcastle.

United have Altay Bayindir as a very capable backup option, and it’s suggested that he’s being prepared to play in place of Onana in tomorrow’s game.

Andre Onana had another shocker in Man United’s draw with Lyon

Andre Onana in action for Man Utd against Lyon
Andre Onana in action for Man Utd against Lyon (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Onana was at fault for both goals as United drew 2-2 with Lyon in the Europa League in midweek, and it’s surely about time he had a spell out of the side.

It might be that Amorim will just give him a short rest and take him out of the firing line for the Newcastle game, but there are surely plenty of fans who’d be happy seeing Bayindir playing as number one for the rest of the season.

Onana just doesn’t look good enough for United, even if he previously shone in spells at Ajax and Inter Milan.

MUFC surely can’t carry on putting up with Onana’s mistakes for too much longer, so it will be interesting to see if he’s sold and replaced this summer.

Until then, it will be interesting to see if Amorim trusts Bayindir enough to start games in his place, but he clearly hasn’t done quite enough for that so far.

