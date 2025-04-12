Players of Manchester United pose for a team photograph. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United are on signing the Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has been linked with the move to Manchester United in the past, and a report from UnitedinFocus claims that the player has previously turned them down so that he can continue his development with regular football.

Suzuki has impressed with his performances at the Italian club this season, and Manchester United have scouted him more than any other club. They remain keen on securing his signature, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to try their luck once again.

Andre Onana has been quite underwhelming for Manchester United, and he needs to be replaced in the summer. The former Inter Milan goalkeeper has been quite error-prone, and Manchester United need someone better if they want to fight for major trophies. The 22-year-old Japanese International could prove to be a quality addition, and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done for Suzuki.

Can Man United convince Zion Suzuki?

The opportunity to move to Old Trafford can be quite exciting for most players, and it remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old is open to a transfer now. The player turned down a move to Manchester United previously so that he could get regular game time. The Premier League giants might be able to promise him that this time around. With Onana struggling, Suzuki will fancy his chances of starting for Manchester United regularly.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

It has been a disappointing season for Manchester United, and they need to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window. A club of their stature should be fighting for major trophies regularly. Quality signings could help them bounce back strongly.