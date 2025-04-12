Crazy £100m price tag set for Liverpool, Arsenal & Man City transfer target

Nottingham Forest players react during the defeat against Aston Villa (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City may reportedly have to pay as much as £100million for the transfer of Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White.

The England international has been in superb form for Forest this season, and CaughtOffside have previously been informed of the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal being keen on him.

However, it looks like Gibbs-White could be a lot more expensive than it first seemed, with the latest being that he could end up being another Jack Grealish-esque signing for Man City.

That’s according to a report from talkSPORT, who state that City are interested in the 25-year-old, but that Forest want £100m to let him go.

£100m would be absolutely crazy money for Morgan Gibbs-White transfer

If this proves accurate, then that’s ridiculous money for someone who is a very good player, but not really anything more than that.

Gibbs-White has been a star performer for Forest this season, helping Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in their surprise push for a top four finish.

However, as the Grealish deal for City showed, it’s rare that players are actually worth as much as £100m based on some strong performances for clubs where the expectations are very different from what they’d be at the Etihad Stadium.

Gibbs-White probably has what it takes to have an impact at some of the clubs mentioned above, but he’d be a reasonable signing for probably £70m or so, and not more.

City need to strengthen in midfield this summer, but can probably find cheaper options out there, while it’s also very hard to see Liverpool or Arsenal paying anywhere near £100m for the former Wolves man.

LFC already have a lot of strength in depth in midfield, while the Gunners have already been working on Martin Zubimendi as their priority in that position.