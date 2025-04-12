Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Chelsea attacker Noni Madueke at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has done quite well for the Blues this season, and he has 14 goal contributions in all competitions. He is reportedly on the radar of Aston Villa as well.

The West Midlands club need more attacking depth if they want to fight for trophies and compete in the Champions League regularly. Madueke could form a quality partnership with the likes of Ollie Watkins.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has now revealed to Football Insider that Tottenham are confident of signing the 23-year-old, and they believe that they can win the race for his signature despite interest from other clubs.

Brown said: “Tottenham are one of the teams who have been looking at him, I think Aston Villa have been too. “From what I hear, Tottenham believe they can tempt him to make that move because they’re prepared to offer him regular playing time.”

Madueke has had a mixed spell at Chelsea since joining them from PSV Eindhoven, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can sign him in the coming weeks. He will add goals and creativity to the Tottenham attack. The Chelsea player is versatile and enough to operate on either flank and he will add some much depth to the side as well.

Tottenham need more quality in the attacking unit, and the 23-year-old is well-settled in the Premier League. He could make an instant impact if he joins the club.

Can Tottenham bring Noni Madueke back?

Madueke is a former Tottenham youth player, and the opportunity to return to his boyhood club could be exciting for him. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham come forward with an official offer to sign the player.

Chelsea are lacking in depth in the attacking unit and they might not want to sell the 23-year-old any time soon. He is a young player with a bright future, and he has done reasonably well this season. He could improve further in the coming seasons and establish himself as a key player for Chelsea.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.