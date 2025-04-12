“Official announcement” next as Fabrizio Romano drops exciting Liverpool update

Virgil van Dijk and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano says everything is done for Virgil van Dijk to sign a new contract with Liverpool, with just an official announcement to follow.

The Netherlands international, like Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, was due to be out of contract with Liverpool at the end of this season.

However, it now looks like Van Dijk is set to join Salah in committing his future to the Reds with a new deal, unlike Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool right-back looks to be in advanced talks over a free transfer to Real Madrid, as per BBC Sport and others, but Romano has more positive news on Van Dijk’s future, as per his post on X below…

?? All details of Virgil van Dijk’s new deal are agreed and documents have been approved by lawyers. Next step: official statement. #LFC ?? pic.twitter.com/bqoE7np1sX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 12, 2025

Liverpool fans will be delighted that it looks like Van Dijk is going to stay, with Romano tending to be one of the most reliable journalists in the industry on stories like this.

Virgil van Dijk remains one of Liverpool’s most important players, and even if he’s not getting any younger, it looks like the right move to keep him and reward his fine form with a new deal.

Virgil van Dijk is up there with Liverpool’s best signings ever

Van Dijk joined LFC from Southampton back in January 2018, and some fans might have been a bit sceptical about the big transfer fee the club paid for him at the time.

The Dutchman shone at the Saints, but there’s never any guarantee that players can make the step up from smaller clubs to bigger clubs.

Harry Maguire didn’t prove as much of a success when he made a similar big-money move from Leicester City to Manchester United in 2019.

Van Dijk, however, is now right up there with the very finest defenders in Premier League history, and looks set to win the trophy for the second time by the end of this season as well.