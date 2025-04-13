Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool (centre) interacts with team mates. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to a report via MARCA, Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old Argentine International, and they could consider a move for him in future.

The player’s father has now responded to transfer rumours linking the player with a move away from Liverpool. The player’s father, Carlos Mac Allister, who also represents him alongside Juan Gemelli, has revealed in an interview that the 26-year-old is happy at Liverpool and is unlikely to leave the club anytime soon.

He said via MARCA: “For now, I don’t think he’ll leave Liverpool. Time will tell. Alexis is very happy where he is. He lives in Manchester, and on the same block as him is Robertson Gómez, and four blocks away is Licha (Lisandro) Martínez. Alexis speaks English well, understands the rules of the game, and talks to people. I think it’s been the best thing that’s happened to him, and that’s why the adaptation was easier”.

Mac Allister is reportedly enjoying his time at the Premier League club, and he is at the right place at this stage of his career. However, the player has recently admitted that he would love to play in Spain one day.

Alexis Mac Allister has been a key player for Liverpool

The midfielder has been exceptional for the Reds since joining them from Brighton. He has established himself as an indispensable asset for the club. He will be hoping to help Liverpool win major trophies in the coming season.

Liverpool are currently the favourite to win the Premier League title, and Mac Allister has been outstanding for them throughout the season. It is no surprise that top clubs like Real Madrid are keen on securing his signature, but Liverpool are under no pressure to sell him, and they will demand an absurd amount of money if Los Blancos come calling any time soon.