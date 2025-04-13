Altay Bayindir of Manchester United looks dejected. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United crashed to a 4-1 defeat against Newcastle United earlier on in the Premier League today, and Altay Bayindir put on a disastrous performance.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing season so far, and the performance against Newcastle was another horror show. While there were multiple disappointing performances on the pitch for Manchester United, Altay Bayindir failed to grab the opportunity handed to him against the Magpies.

The 26-year-old Turkish International was handed a start in place of Andre Onana after the former Inter Milan goalkeeper’s error-prone performances. Bayindir was expected to step up and produce a reliable performance in goal for Manchester United.

However, he was quite mediocre with his decision-making, shot-stopping, and distribution from the back. It was his poor pass that allowed Bruno Guimaraes to get on the score sheet for Newcastle, and he was quite lackluster with his general passing throughout the game as well. The Turkish international completed just 47% of his passes.

Manchester United fans would have been relieved to see Onana dropped for the game against Newcastle, and they would have expected an improvement in Bayindir. However, the 26-year-old was thoroughly disappointing, and it will be interesting to see if he is handed more opportunities in the coming weeks.

Altay Bayindir is not good enough

BAYINDIR GIVES THE BALL AWAY AND NEWCASTLE SCORE A FOURTH AGAINST MAN UNITED 🤯



GUIMARAES HITS RONALDO’S “I’M HERE” CELEBRATION 🥶 pic.twitter.com/eJki0tc3Ep — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 13, 2025

Bayindir joined Manchester United in the summer of 2023, but he has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot since then. Today’s performance clearly showed why the Turkish international has not been able to dislodge the likes of Onana from the starting lineup, despite their error-prone performances.

The 26-year-old is clearly not good enough to start for a club like Manchester United, and the Red Devils must make it a priority to sign a quality goalkeeper in the summer. Both Onana and Bayindir are quite mediocre, and a club hoping to win major trophies cannot rely on them to be their first-choice goalkeeper.