Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been dropped from the squad for their Premier League clash against Newcastle United following his disastrous performance against Lyon in midweek.

According to the BBC, manager Ruben Amorim made the decision to allow the Cameroonian to “rest and disconnect” after his performance in the 2-2 Europa League draw left fans and pundits stunned.

It is said that the rest is temporary and that he is contention to return to the team for the second leg against Lyon.

Andre Onana dropped from Man United squad after costly errors vs Lyon

The decision to drop him comes after Onana was directly responsible for both goals Lyon scored at Old Trafford. The first came from a harmless-looking free-kick by Thiago Almada, which Onana completely misjudged.

The ball drifted over everyone and bounced into the far corner, catching the 29-year-old off-guard.

Then, with United leading 2-1 late in the match, Onana failed to properly deal with a shot in stoppage time, parrying it straight into the path of Rayan Cherki, who converted the equaliser in the 95th minute.

The costly errors became the talking point of the game, specially after the pre-game war of words between Nemanja Matic and Onana. The Lyon midfielder branded Onana as “one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United history” after the Cameroonian claimed that United were a better team than Lyon.

Onana had responded by clarifying his comments, insisting there was no disrespect intended before pointing to the silverware he won at United—something Matic never achieved during his time at the club.

In Onana’s absence, Turkish international Altay Bayindir is set to start against Newcastle. The 25-year-old now has a real opportunity to stake a claim for the No.1 shirt, especially with Onana’s position under increasing scrutiny.

Bayindir has had limited chances since joining from Fenerbahçe last summer, but Amorim reportedly sees potential in him and wants to test his composure on the big stage.

Onana’s struggles at United continue

After an impressive stint at Inter Milan, Onana arrived at Old Trafford amid high expectations. But his time in England has been riddled with errors. Since the start of last season, he has committed a league-high eight mistakes directly leading to goals, the worst record among all Premier League goalkeepers.

While Amorim has stated that Onana is in contention to return for the second leg against Lyon, questions remain over his long-term future.

If Bayindir impresses and Onana’s form doesn’t improve, he could join the list of summer departures as United prepare for a potential rebuild.