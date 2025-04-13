Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, and Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Dusan Vlahovic remains one of the most talked-about players ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Serbian striker is at the center of transfer rumours due to his performances and his cost of acquisition. Vlahovic, who was signed from Fiorentina, put the club under a serious financial burden with his lucrative contract.

The player’s salary, signing bonuses and gross earnings of €23 million per season have complicated Juventus’ economic planning. Under these circumstances, the club is open to the idea of disposing of the player before his contract expires in 2026.

Sources have revealed to CaughtOffside that Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United are seriously interested in Vlahovic. In addition, European giants such as Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also put Vlahovic on their radar. The fact that Juventus is ready to sell the player for about €50/55 million makes him an attractive prospect for other clubs.

Sources indicate that Premier League clubs could submit offers of around €45 million for the Serbian striker. The 25-year-old has 14 goals this season.

That said, newly appointed manager Igor Tudor sees the player as a key piece in his system. Therefore, Juventus are keeping the option of restarting contract renewal talks open for now.

They remain open to lucrative offers however, in order to alleviate economic difficulties and avoid losing the player on a free transfer. Dusan Vlahovic’s future should become clear in the coming weeks.

The economic situation of the club, the performance of the player and the offers from European clubs will determine the fate of the Serbian.

Dusan Vlahovic would be a useful addition

Arsenal have been linked with the player for months. They need an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who has failed to score goals consistently. The Serbian could prove to be the ideal acquisition. Similarly, Manchester United signed Joshua Zirkzee last summer, and he is yet to get to grips with English football. The Red Devils could use an alternative.

Chelsea need more depth in the attack, and Vlahovic could compete with Nicholas Jackson for the starting spot. Finally, Newcastle are keeping tabs on him, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to sign him as a partner for Alexander Isak. The Swedish international has been linked with an exit, and it would not be a surprise if the Serbian is his replacement.