Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brentford FC. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

According to TBR football, the defender is being looked at by the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The report claims that the player was being scouted by the Premier League clubs when he was in action against Tottenham in the Europa League during the midweek.

It will be interesting to see if the English clubs follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign him at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old left-back is capable of operating as a winger, and he could contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Arsenal and Tottenham could use Nathaniel Brown

Arsenal could certainly use someone like him, and he would add some much-needed quality and depth to the full-back department. Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, and Brown could be the ideal replacement.

He has the qualities to adapt to Arsenal’s style of football, and the opportunity to join a big club like Arsenal will be quite exciting for him.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, they need more depth in the left-back department. Destiny Udogie has been underwhelming this season, and he is on the radar of Manchester City as well. Tottenham could use another back, and the 21-year-old Bundesliga star would be the ideal acquisition.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He has the quality to do well in the Premier League, and he could be an important player for Arsenal or Tottenham in the long term.

If they manage to sign him for a reasonable amount of money this summer, the deal could look like a bargain in future.