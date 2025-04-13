(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are preparing for one of the biggest nights of their season as they travel to the Santiago Bernabéu for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

With a commanding 3-0 advantage from the first leg at the Emirates courtesy of two magical free-kicks from Declan Rice, the Gunners are in a strong position—but they know better than to underestimate the European pedigree of Los Blancos.

However, amid the build-up, concerns have emerged over the fitness of key midfielder Thomas Partey, who went off during Arsenal’s recent 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Partey had put in a solid performance, scoring the team’s only goal with a composed finish after a quick counter-attack initiated by David Raya and carried forward by Declan Rice.

His substitution shortly after finding the net raised alarm bells, especially with such a crucial fixture just days away.

Charles Watts: Thomas Partey’s absence would be a ‘major blow’ to Arsenal

According to Arsenal expert Charles Watts, that while there is not too much concern about whether the injury will affect him playing vs Madrid, his absence will be a ‘major blow’ for the Gunners.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts said:

“From my understanding, and it’s very, very early days, initially is that it’s precaution and there isn’t too much concern that it’s going to affect him playing against Real Madrid in midweek.

“Thomas Partey would definitely start against Real Madrid if he was fit, so if he was out it would be a major, major blow to Arsenal – the way he was playing in the first-leg.

“But yes, my understanding and very initial prognosis of why Thomas Partey went off is that he felt something a little bit worrying and they didn’t want to take any chances.”

Partey’s potential absence would be a significant blow for Mikel Arteta. The 31-year-old was instrumental in Arsenal’s dominant first-leg performance against Real Madrid. In that match, he completed 94% of his passes (61/65), contributed a combined xG+xA of 0.56, and was a constant defensive presence with six recoveries, four duels won, and four defensive actions. (FotMob)

He followed that up with another impressive display against Brentford. His control in midfield and ability to link play has been crucial in Arsenal’s European run.

Partey’s future at the club remains uncertain however, with previous reports stating that a number of clubs are showing interest in signing the Ghanaian midfielder.

With the Gunners aiming to make history in the Champions League, Partey’s availability could be the difference between progression and disappointment.

Arsenal fans will be hoping he’s passed fit in time to anchor the midfield once again in Madrid.