Enzo Maresca, Head Coach of Chelsea, gestures during a Premier League match. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea have now joined the race to sign the Angers goalkeeper Yahia Fofana at the end of the season.

According to football insider, they are impressed with the 24-year-old’s performances, and they are hoping to sign the Ivory Coast international in the coming weeks. Clubs like Newcastle United have scouted the goalkeeper in recent months and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can get the deal done.

The Blues are set to scout the goalkeeper later today when Angers take on Montpellier. Apparently, Chelsea legend Didier Drogna has recommended the Blues to sign the player.

It is no secret that Chelsea need to bring in a quality goalkeeper at the end of the season. Robert Sanchez has been unconvincing for the Londoners, and he is likely to be replaced. They have been linked with multiple goalkeepers recently.

Yahia Fofana could fancy Chelsea move

Fofana will certainly be tempted to join a big club like Chelsea, and it would be a major step in his career. The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in the summer, and he could be available for a reasonable amount of money.

He is currently battling for survival with Angers, and he will want to compete at a higher level in the near future. Chelsea could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies and compete in Europe. Convincing the goalkeeper to join the club should not be difficult for a club like Chelsea.

It remains to be seen whether they can negotiate a reasonable deal with Angers.

Chelsea are currently pushing for Champions League qualification, and they need better quality players if they manage to finish in the top four. Signing a reliable keeper should be a top priority for them.

Sanchez has made some costly errors this season, and Filip Jorgensen has been inconsistent. Fofana could be an upgrade on both players.