Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid midfielder Johnny Cardoso at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, they would be willing to offer €35 million in order to sign the 23-year-old United States international.

The player has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in recent months. The North London club secured a first refusal on him when they sold Giovani Lo Celso to Real Betis. Tottenham can sign the player for a set fee of around €25 million.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to exercise the clause in the summer. They could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the La Liga midfielder would be an excellent acquisition.

If Tottenham decided to exercise their close, Chelsea will be powered to stop him from joining their London rivals. With that said, Tottenham will have to convince the player to join them.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Chelsea could use Johnny Cardoso

Chelsea could use more depth in the middle of the park as well, and the United States International will add physicality and defensive cover to the side. He has shown his qualities in La Liga, and he has the ability to do well in the Premier League as well.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. He will want to join a big club capable of fighting for trophies, and Chelsea might be a more attractive destination in that regard. They are fighting for a place in the Champions League next season, whereas Tottenham are in the mid-table positions.

Also, have more financial resources compared to Tottenham, and they might be able to offer him a lucrative contract.