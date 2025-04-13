Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, gestures during a Premier League match. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool picked up a narrow win over West Ham United in the Premier League earlier today, and Diogo Jota put in another ineffective display for his side.

The 28-year-old Portuguese international has had a disappointing season this year. He has struggled with poor form and injury issues. Despite being handed the opportunity to start against the Hammers today, the Portuguese International failed to make the most of the opportunity.

Jota struggled in front of the goal, and he barely helped create any opportunities for his teammates. The Liverpool attacker lost the ball six times as well, and he was wasteful with his passing. Jota completed just 67% of his passes against West Ham.

Diogo Jota needs replacing

The Portuguese international has failed to impress in recent weeks, and it is evident that he is not good enough to start for Liverpool anymore. Any team hoping to win the league title and the Champions League should aim higher. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can replace him adequately during the summer transfer window. As for the remainder of the season, Arne Slot should look to give more opportunities to Darwin Nunez or Cody Gakpo in the centre-forward role.

Jota has not just failed to score goals consistently, his overall contribution has been quite mediocre as well. Perhaps a spell away from the limelight could do him good, and help him regain his confidence and sharpness. He has scored just once in his last 10 outings for club and country.

The 28-year-old has been a useful servant for Liverpool since joining them from Wolves, but it seems that this could be the right time for the club to get rid of him in the summer and replace him with a younger and better alternative.