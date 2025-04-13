(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne’s impending departure from Manchester City has cast a cloud over the Etihad, with fresh speculation emerging about his next destination.

The Belgian maestro confirmed earlier this month that he will leave the club at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract, closing the curtain on a glittering decade in Manchester.

Kevin de Bruyne refuses to rule out move to another Premier League club

What surprised many was De Bruyne’s recent admission that he hasn’t ruled out continuing his career in the Premier League.

Discussing his future, the 33-year-old suggested he’s open to any offer that aligns with a compelling sporting vision.

He acknowledged that while he’s no longer in his prime, he still believes he can compete at the highest level.

The comments have sparked speculation that Premier League sides could make a serious push to land one of the league’s modern greats.

Speaking to Fjortoft, De Bruyne stated:

“There is always a challenge, you know. I don’t know what’s going to happen next season. If teams come and then convince me that they have a nice sport project. I know I am obviously not the youngest anymore. I still think I am able to perform on the highest level. I don’t know what teams are interested or what they want to do. Whatever project [is] available – I am willing to listen. I love football – I love to play football and if a nice project comes and my family is also good with that, we will be able to make a decision.

“I don’t know. Honestly I don’t know. The decision to leave has not been long. Nothing can be decided in one week in the football world. I haven’t seen my family since the decision. I have to speak to them and then I will see whichever team wants me. So I don’t know. I have no idea.”

De Bruyne’s influence at City has been monumental. Signed in 2015 for a then club-record fee, he evolved into the heartbeat of Pep Guardiola’s side. With six Premier League titles, multiple domestic trophies, and a historic Champions League win in 2023, his trophy haul speaks for itself. Along the way, he’s notched up countless assists, goals, and unforgettable performances.

This season, despite missing some time due to a hamstring injury, De Bruyne has still delivered when called upon. In 33 appearances across all competitions, he’s tallied five goals and eight assists, including a standout performance in a recent 5–2 league win over Crystal Palace.

de Bruyne on Liverpool

The midfield maestro has previously admitted that he grew up supporting Liverpool and idolizing Michael Owen and would love to play for them one day.

An old footage of a 11-year old de Bruyne while at Genk, said in an interview:

“My favourite club is Liverpool and my favourite player is Michael Owen. And I would love to play there one day.”

Although a move abroad remains on the table, De Bruyne hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a surprising turn in his career path.

Whether he remains in England or seeks a new challenge elsewhere, Manchester City are bracing for the departure of a generational talent.