Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, inspects the pitch. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has 14 goal contributions this season, and he is undoubtedly one of the best young attackers in the Premier League. With Ipswich going down to the Championship at the end of the season, the striker is likely to be on the move. He deserves to play in the Premier League next season, and he has been linked with multiple clubs.

Manchester United are keen on signing him. They have struggled in the attack this season, and Delap could be an upgrade on Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Former Premier League star Paul Merson has now urged the player to join a club where he would fit in perfectly. He believes that a move to Aston Villa could be ideal for the 22-year-old striker because of their counter-attacking philosophy.

He said via Birmingham Live: “He needs to sit down with his agent and his dad [ex-Stoke midfielder Rory Delap], who knows his football after playing at the top level, and think about where’s the best place for him. It’s not always about the money, it’ll be about what team suits him for the way he plays and the chances he gets. “For me, the team that ticks the boxes are Aston Villa. They have a big pitch, they play on the counter-attack, so teams come and have a go at Aston Villa.”

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa decide to make a move for him in the near future. The 22-year-old is one of the finest young talents in the Premier League, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition. He could form a solid partnership with Ollie Watkins in the attack. The West Midlands club have been overly dependent on Watkins in recent seasons, and they could certainly use another striker who can share the goalscoring burden with the England international.

Having a quality striker like Delap will certainly excite the Aston Villa fans as they also prepare to find out the best way how to buy Aston Villa vs PSG tickets ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals second leg clash.

Aston Villa move would be ideal for Liam Delap

Delap will want to compete at a high level, and Aston Villa will be able to provide him with that opportunity. They have built a competitive squad, and they are fighting in the Champions League this season. They have quality players at their disposal, and they could fight for trophies in the coming season as well.

The West Midlands club should be able to provide him with ample gametime as well. Joining them could be ideal for his development. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.