Man City identify surprise candidate as £60m Kevin De Bruyne replacement

Pep Guardiola (Photo by Danehouse/Getty Images)

Man City are facing the difficult task of replacing Kevin De Bruyne this summer, and they have a few names on their shortlist of possible options – and one of those is reported to be a rather surprising candidate.

A few weeks ago, De Bruyne announced that he would be ending his time as a Man City when his contract runs out at the conclusion of the current season. While it remains to be seen where he ends up, it will also be interesting to follow the soon-to-be-dethroned Premier League champions’ pursuit of his replacement.

Florian Wirtz is a player that has attracted strong interest in recent weeks, but now, it looks like Man City could look closer to home in their efforts to replace De Bruyne, who was in fine form during the 5-2 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Man City considering James Maddison as De Bruyne successor

According to Fichajes, Man City have taken an interest in James Maddison, and they are reported to be prepared to pay £60m to bring him to the Etihad this summer.

Curiously, Tottenham are believed to be open to selling the England international, so a deal could be done during the summer transfer window. However, it would be no surprise to see Man City consider other options first, such as Wirtz.

Maddison has blown hot and cold since he moved to Tottenham in the summer of 2023, but a total of 11 goals and nine assists across all competitions this season speaks for itself. It would be a blow for the North London club to lose their most effective playmaker, even if he has had many struggles of late.