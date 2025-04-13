A host of Premier League clubs are circling around Wolves star Matheus Cunha, who has emerged as one of the most in-demand attackers ahead of the summer transfer window.

Despite Wolves’ inconsistencies this season, the Brazilian forward has been in sensational form, registering 15 goals and 4 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

This brings his total tally for the club to 31 goals and 13 assists in 85 games, and his total career tally to 70 goals & 42 assists in 264 games.

Man United, Arsenal and Spurs ready to spend big to sign Matheus Cunha

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs willing to break their transfer record to bring the 25-year-old to North London.

Spurs will however face strong competition with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal also keen on signing him and so are other Premier League clubs including Aston VIlla, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

All these clubs are reportedly ‘ready to make a significant offer’ to secure Cunha’s services.

Man United and Arsenal remain likelier destinations compared to Tottenham given the current uncertainty surrounding Postecoglou’s position, the club’s league standing, and the lack of Champions League football could prove to be major hurdles.

The Australian manager is expected to be sacked at the end of the season after a poor second season with Spurs. The club currently sits 15th in the league, with just 37 points out of 31 games. They have also been knocked out of both the domestic competitions, leaving the Europa League as the only competition left to salvage their season.

It has been reported that Daniel Levy has informed Ange that winning the Europa League could save his job, however, his deteriorating relationship with the Tottenham supporters has made his future at the club even more uncertain.

Who will Cunha sign for?

While Tottenham’s interest is genuine, clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal currently look more appealing. Despite United also failing to offer European football next season, their historical pedigree and global stature continue to make Old Trafford a dream destination for many top players.

Ruben Amorim’s side appear to be leading the race, with reports suggesting that the player’s agent is travelling to open discussions with Man United.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Aston Villa are both on course to play in Europe next season, adding to their advantage in the chase for Cunha.