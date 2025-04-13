General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Manchester City FC. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve their defensive unit in the summer, and they have identified Jonas Adejetey as a target.

The 21-year-old has done quite well for FC Basel, and the Ghana International is attracting a lot of interest with his performances.

According to a report from Africa Foot, Manchester United have sent officials to watch the player in action on several occasions, and they are completely won over by his performances. The report claims that Manchester United are impressed with his aerial prowess and physicality.

Negotiations are currently underway between the two clubs, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can sign the 21-year-old at the end of the season.

He has the potential to develop into a quality player in future, and Manchester United could play a key role in his development. They have done well to groom talented young players over the years, and they could help the Ghana international fulfil his tremendous potential as well..

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join Manchester United will be quite exciting for Adejetey. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to test himself in the Premier League. Regular football in England could accelerate his development.

Man United could use Jonas Adejetey

Jonas Adjei Adjetey arrives for his first stint with the #BlackStars. Welcome aboard! 👋🏾#AFCON2025Q pic.twitter.com/klyLl8ioPC — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 1, 2024

Meanwhile, French outfit RC Lens wanted to sign the player last summer, and they failed with a €6 million offer to get the deal done. It is evident that Basel are holding out for a more lucrative proposal, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can convince them.

It has been a disappointing season for Manchester United and they are set to miss out on Champions League qualification. They have looked vulnerable at the back and they need to sort out their weaknesses in the summer. Signing a quality central defender would be a wise decision. They have been linked with multiple defenders recently.