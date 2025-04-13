Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keen on signing Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa at the end of the season.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils are willing to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. They have reportedly prepared an €80 million (£69.5 million) bid for the young midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa are prepared to sell. Manchester City are keen on signing the player as well, and it remains to be seen where the player ends up.

Rogers has been an important player for Aston Villa since joining the club, and he is certainly good enough to play for the bigger clubs. Manchester United need more cutting edge in the final third, and the 22-year-old could prove to be the ideal acquisition. He is capable of operating in the wide areas as well as a central attacking midfielder. He will add goals and creativity to the side.

He has been likened to former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and labelled as “excellent”.

The €80 million offer would be a substantial one, and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa are tempted to sanction his departure. They are looking to build a formidable squad capable of fighting for trophies and competing in the Champions League regularly. They will not want to lose one of their best attacking players.

Morgan Rogers has been outstanding

Rogers is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class Premier League player in the coming seasons. It is fair to assume that Aston Villa will want to hold onto him.

The midfielder has 14 goals and 12 assists to his name this season, his numbers could improve when he is playing in a better team. Manchester United have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players, and they could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.