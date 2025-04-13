£40m striker confirmed as summer transfer target for Man United

Ruben Amorim and Liam Delap (Photo by Alamy, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Man United will certainly be aiming to sign a new striker this summer, and at this stage, they are reported to have several names on their shortlist. Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres are two players that have been strongly linked, but someone closer to home could be sought instead as an upgrade on current options Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

One player that Man United have been linked with is Liam Delap, who has impressed for Ipswich. The former Manchester City striker has 12 goals in the Premier League, and this has attracted the likes of Arsenal.

Liam Delap emerges as key target for Man United

And now, former scout Mick Brown has confirmed to Football Insider that Man United are indeed one of the clubs interested in signing Delap.

“Liam Delap is one I know Man United have been looking at. They’ve got connections at Ipswich with Kieran McKenna which could smooth the deal over. And he’s got a £40million release clause in his contract, and that’s about the price you would expect to pay for a striker like him at the moment.

“It’s certainly one to keep an eye on, I think there’s a distinct possibility they go for him and they’ll be exploring the chances of that one already. Ruben Amorim wants to sign a new striker, and he’s proven he can do it in the Premier League. The only reason I’m slightly hesitant is it hasn’t been made clear what sort of striker they want.

“We mention all these names, but they’re all different types of players. Delap is a totally different player to Gyokeres, who is a different player to Osimhen, then he’s a different type of player two whoever is next on the list. So it will be up to Amorim to decide what sort of striker he wants, but Delap is certainly one of the most interesting options there.”