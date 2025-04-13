Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United makes his way over to acknowledge the fans. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keen on signing the Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki at the end of the season, and they will face competition from Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has been exceptional for the French outfit and he has 10 goals and 18 assist in all competitions. He has impressed in Ligue 1 and in the Europa League this season. There is no doubt that he is good enough to play for a big club like Manchester United and he could be an exceptional acquisition for them.

Manchester United need more creativity and goals from the midfield, and they have been overly dependent on Bruno Fernandes. Signing the French International could take some pressure off the Portuguese international.

Cherki is highly rated across Europe, and he has been previously described as a “very special” player and an “incredible talent”. He could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance, and regular football in England could accelerate his development.

According to a report from the Mirror, Manchester United are now leading the race to secure his signature, but they will face competition from bitter rivals, Liverpool. The midfielder is valued at £20 million, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Can Liverpool sign Rayan Cherki?

Liverpool could use more creativity in the final third as well, and it remains to be seen whether they can beat Manchester United to his signature. The 21-year-old will want to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies. Liverpool could provide him with that platform. In comparison, Manchester United are going through a period of rebuilding, and they will not be competing in the Champions League next season.

It will be interesting to see what Cherki decides in the summer. Both clubs have the financial muscle to pay the asking price, and he could even prove to be a bargain for them.