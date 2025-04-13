Liverpool took a massive step toward the Premier League title with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over West Ham United, extending their lead at the top following Arsenal’s slip-up against Brentford.

The result puts the Reds 13 points clear of the chasing pack, and with just a few games remaining, the dream of the 20th league title is becoming a reality.

Coming off the back of signing a new two-year contract on Friday, Mohamed Salah wasted no time in making an impact. In the 17th minute, the Egyptian forward produced a moment of magic, threading a stunning assist through for Luis Díaz, who coolly slotted it past the keeper to make it 1-0.

Liverpool dominated the first half but were left ruing missed chances as the Hammers stayed in the contest.

West Ham came out stronger in the second half and were rewarded late on. A miscommunication between Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk in the 86th minute led to an unfortunate own goal by Robertson, leveling the score.

But the Liverpool captain made immediate amends at the other end just 3 minutes later. Mac Allister put in a delicious cross in from the corner and Van Dijk headed it in emphatically past the West Ham keeper to win the game for Liverpool, celebrating with a kiss to the bade.

Mo Salah accidentally hints at Van Dijk’s future at Liverpool

In the post match interview with Sky Sports, Mohamed Salah appeared to have a slip of tongue, giving a huge hint on Virgil van DIjk’s contract situation.

Speaking about his own contract renewal, he appeared to hint thatat Virgil van Dijk is close to signing as well:

“I am glad that we managed to do that early before the end of the season, and hopefully Virgil will be next.”

Immediately realising he should not have let the news out, he laughed and said:

“I am just hoping – so hopefully! Look, he can do whatever he wants, but I would love to see him again next year.”

Salah and Van Dijk have been at the heart of Liverpool’s resurgence this season — Salah leading from the front, and Van Dijk marshalling the defence with authority and experience. It was fitting that both were instrumental in Liverpool’s latest crucial win.

As the season approaches its final stretch, Liverpool are looking increasingly like champions-elect — with their talismanic duo guiding the charge on and off the pitch.