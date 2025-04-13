Alex Moreno of Aston Villa challenges for the ball with Jacob Murphy of Newcastle United. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The future of Facundo Medina remains one of the most talked-about topics in European football, and he could be on the move during the summer transfer window.

The Argentine defender from RC Lens is preparing to leave the club this summer to join a more ambitious project. Although Medina’s contract has been extended until 2028, the club’s decision to sell players due to financial difficulties has paved the way for a potential transfer.

In recent months, leading European clubs such as Bayer Leverkusen, Crystal Palace and AS Roma have openly expressed their interest in Medina. Sources have informed CaughtOffside that clubs such as Everton, Aston Villa and Newcastle United from the English Premier League are also closely following Medina’s situation. Newcastle United could be an attractive option for Medina due to their participation in European football next season.

Aston Villa have been tracking him for over a year. He has previously been linked with West Ham United as well.

RC Lens plan to sell Medina for €30-35 million this summer, considering that the player’s market value has reached its peak. The proceeds from Medina’s transfer can be used to improve Lens’ financial situation.

Medina had a chance to leave during the winter transfer period due to offers from England and the interest of Olympique de Marseille. However, he opted to stay until the end of the season due to his loyalty to the new management. Now, however, it seems quite likely that he will join a big club.

Facundo Medina would improve both clubs

Newcastle and Aston Villa have both looked vulnerable defensively this season. They have conceded 39 and 46 goals, respectively, in the Premier League so far. They need to tighten up at the back if they want to do well next season. Signing a quality defender should be a priority for them.

Both clubs have the financial muscle to pay the reported asking price, and it will be interesting to see if they can sign the South American in the summer. He will help them tighten up defensively, and he is capable of slotting into multiple defensive roles as well. His versatility will be an added bonus.