Marseille striker Mason Greenwood is a player in demand at the end of the season, and Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Nassr are willing to sign him.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are willing to do everything in their power to get the deal done. They could offer €90 million in order to sign the former Manchester United striker.

Greenwood has done quite well for the French outfit since joining them, and he has 17 goals for them this season. He could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for all three Saudi Arabian clubs, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

€90 million is a substantial amount of money, and the French outfit could be tempted to sell the player. Meanwhile, Manchester United will receive €45 million in that case because of a sell-on clause included in his deal.

It would be a huge boost for Manchester United heading into the summer transfer window. They need to improve multiple areas of their squad, and the €45 million cash injection could help them sign quality players.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks. The player has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Mason Greenwood should stay in Europe

Greenwood is undoubtedly a talented player with a bright future, and it remains to be seen whether he’s ready to move away from Europe at this stage of his career.

He is entering the peak years of his career, and he should be competing at the highest level. Moving to Saudi Arabia could be a mistake for him right now. If he continues to perform at this level, top European clubs could make a move for him soon.

Manchester United will certainly hope that their former academy graduate can secure a big-money move this summer so that they can pocket a substantial amount of money.