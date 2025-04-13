Kingsley Coman’s future at Bayern Munich is becoming increasingly uncertain, and both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are reportedly keeping close tabs on the situation as the summer transfer window approaches.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Coman has made it known internally that he’s open to leaving Bayern this summer.

Although the French winger remains under contract until 2027 and has a market value of €35 million, he is no longer a guaranteed starter under Vincent Kompany, and the lack of consistent minutes has left the 28-year-old considering new opportunities.

Plettenberg says Arsenal is a concrete option for Kingsley Coman

Plettenberg has also indicated that Arsenal are currently the most concrete option from England, though Tottenham are also interested. Spurs, however, are said to be hesitant due to Coman’s significant salary demands.

Both North London clubs are in the market for attacking reinforcements, and Coman’s experience and pedigree could prove valuable.

He reported on X:

Kingsley Coman has already internally expressed his desire to leave this summer, as revealed. Saudi clubs are now taking the matter seriously and are planning a visit to Munich for talks with Bayern.

“In England, FC #Arsenal are currently the most concrete option – especially since Leroy Sané is about to extend his contract with Bayern.

“Spurs would like to sign Coman but are currently in a waiting position due to his high salary.”

??? Kingsley #Coman has already internally expressed his desire to leave this summer, as revealed. Saudi clubs are now taking the matter seriously and are planning a visit to Munich for talks with Bayern. In England, FC #Arsenal are currently the most concrete option –… pic.twitter.com/aHXRSHTjVK — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 11, 2025

Coman’s time at Bayern Muncih

Coman’s time at Bayern has been decorated with success. Since arriving in 2015—initially on loan from Juventus before a permanent move—he’s won multiple Bundesliga titles, domestic trophies, and scored the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final.

Despite injuries periodically disrupting his rhythm, he’s remained a consistent performer when fit.

In the current campaign, Coman has made 35 appearances across all competitions, contributing six goals and four assists, mostly from a substitute role. He’s accumulated around 1,600 minutes this season, a clear indication of his reduced role under Kompany.

Arsenal, who have been actively seeking to bolster their forward options since January, see Coman as someone who can add depth and European experience.

Tottenham, on the other hand, may shift their focus from Mathys Tel to Coman if they decide against making the youngster’s loan move permanent.

With Liverpool are also circling, both Arsenal and Spurs will need to move quickly if they want to land the explosive winger.