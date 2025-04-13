Tottenham unwilling to pay forward’s €55m asking price

Daniel Levy (Photo by Imago)

Tottenham are aiming to significant improve on their disappointing efforts in the Premier League, and that will come in the summer with the expectation of significant signings. And one of those could involve a player that is already on their books.

In the winter, Tottenham completing the loan signing of Mathys Tel, who was allowed to leave Bayern Munich after struggling for minutes during the first half of the season. The 19-year-old has done okay in his 10 appearances, which have featured two goals (vs Aston Villa and Southampton).

Chelsea are said to be eyeing a summer move for Tel, but Tottenham have the advantage as they have an option to buy. However, they could end up foregoing this advantage.

Tottenham still considering Mathys Tel permanent deal

As reported by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenburg, Tottenham are still evaluating the situation with Tel.

“Tottenham Hotspur are happy with Mathys Tel and are considering a permanent move, but no final decision has been made yet. Understand Spurs definitely want to renegotiate with FC Bayern and are not willing to activate the €50-55 million clause as a buy option. Tel has no future at Bayern under the current leadership and Vincent Kompany. The club are pushing for a sale this summer.”

The fact that Tel has no future at Bayern will play into the hands of Tottenham in their efforts to lower the asking price, and should they be successful in these planned negotiations with the Bundesliga giants, it would greatly increase the chances of the 19-year-old remaining in North London on a permanent basis.

For now, Tottenham and Tel will hope to end the season on a high, and after that, there will be serious discussions about his future at the club.