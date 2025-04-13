Tottenham issue hands off warning to Man City amid interest in 22-year-old

Ange Postecoglou and Pep Guardiola (Photo by AP Wire, Getty Images)

Man City are keen to improve their defence ahead of next season, but one target looks like he could be off-limits, which would be a blow for Pep Guardiola and incoming sporting director Hugo Viana.

Left-back looks to be an area that Man City would look to strengthen their options, with Guardiola keen for competition to be given to Josko Gvardiol. Nico O’Reilly has come up with some big moments in recent weeks, but it could be too soon for the 20-year-old to stake his claim for a regular place in the first team.

And it appears that Man City are looking close to home in their pursuit, with Destiny Udogie having appeared on their radar. But unfortunately for the Cityzens, a summer deal for the Italian international appears unlikely.

Tottenham not interested in Destiny Udogie sale

GiveMeSport have confirmed Man City’s interest in Udogie, but it is also reported that Tottenham have no plans to part ways with the 22-year-old this summer. Daniel Levy has made it clear that only a very lucrative offer could tempt him into a deal, as he especially does not want to sell to a direct rival. Juventus are also said to be keen on Udogie, although their interest is not as advanced as Man City’s, despite the fact that they would likely be able to acquire his services for cheaper.

Udogie has not had the best season with Tottenham – although this has been said for most of their players – and he has been called out publicly by head coach Ange Postecoglou on occasion. Despite this, he remains a vitally important player for the North Londoners, who are looking to bounce back next season. And they are intending to do so with him as a key member of their squad.