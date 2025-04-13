(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk made the headlines with a fantastic header to score the winner for Liverpool, putting them just two wins away from winning the Premier League.

The Reds went into the game 10 points ahead of Arsenal who drew against Brentford on Saturday. A win vs West Ham would extend their lead to 13 and that is exactly what happened.

Liverpool took the lead in the 18th minute thanks to a brilliant Mohamed Salah assist from outside his foot for Luis Diaz, who tapped it home from close range.

Fulham responded with an improve second half performance and got a deserved equaliser late in the game. A mix up between Van Dijk and Robertson resulted in an own-goal by the Scot in the 86th minute.

But the Liverpool captain stepped up and scored the winner with a powerful header just four minutes later.

The celebration by the Dutchman showed what the goal meant to him and Liverpool’s title charge. It also gave a big hint on his future at the club amid speculations as he kissed the badge in front of the supporters.

Virgil Van Dijk on his contract situation

Mo Salah and Van Dijk gave a post-match interview on Sky Sports, and the contract situation remained the topic of discussion as it has for most of the season.

While Salah penned a new two-year contract on Friday ending the saga surrounding him, Van DIjk’s future remains in the air. However, reports have suggested that he has agreed on a new deal as well with an official announcement imminent.

The Egyptian also appeared to have accidentally confirmed the news in his post match interview stating that hopefully the Dutchman is next.

And when probed further about Salah’s comments, Van Dijk said the following:

“I can tell you that I’m very proud today to captain my 100th game for Liverpool.

“It was an emotional day, obviously because of the Hillsborough anniversary.

“That was the main focus, to get the three points and get a step closer to all of our dreams; not only us as playing staff, but everyone that’s connected to Liverpool FC. That’s the main thing.

“Everyone knows how much I love this club and let’s see what the next week will look like.”