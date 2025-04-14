Alan Shearer explains what needs to change at Man United under Ruben Amorim

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s season has been fraught with challenges, prompting former England striker Alan Shearer to emphasise the need for significant changes at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils lost 4-1 against Newcastle United on Sunday and it was another match that proved that Ruben Amorim and his team are miles behind the other top Premier League sides.

Amorim’s team were completely outplayed by Eddie Howe’s side and the score line and the manner of defeat suggested that a lot of work needs to be done during the summer transfer window.

Shearer advocates for patience with manager Ruben Amorim, suggesting that the club requires “two or three transfer windows” to rebuild effectively.

The former Premier League attacker has told Man United to sign a new striker, a new goalkeeper and a new midfielder.

Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast:

“For them to go forwards in terms of recruitment, everything relies on winning the Europa League and getting back in the Champions League.

“We know Ruben Amorim has got a huge job on his hands, it’s going to take a lot of time and a lot of money to fix that football club. They need to stick with him. They’ve made their decision.

“He needs two or three transfer windows because they’re in desperate need of a centre forward, they’re in desperate need of a goalkeeper, they’re in desperate need of some legs in midfield.

“It’s a huge job so you need to stick with him. But he is asking players to do something they can’t do, they’re really struggling.”

Man United need more quality in all the positions

There is no doubt about the fact that new players are needed at Old Trafford who can bring quality to the team.

They are currently missing world class players in their team, players who can combine with Bruno Fernandes and help the side.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have scored a combined total of just six Premier League goals all season while goalkeeper Andre Onana has continued to struggle at the club.

These are the positions that need immediate attention of the club along with the midfield where players like Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are past their peak.

United are targeting a move for Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap in the summer while Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers is another player on their radar.

