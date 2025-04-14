Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, controls the ball. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Arsenal are preparing to sign the Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, they would be willing to offer £35 million in order to sign the 20-year-old Turkish international.

Guler has struggled for regular gametime at Real Madrid since joining the club, but he is highly rated across Europe. He is a player with great potential, and he could develop into a world-class performer for Arsenal if they can get the deal done. He has been described as a player with “exceptional quality” by Jose Mourinho in the past.

Arsenal are looking to improve their squad, and Mikel Arteta wants to invest in promising youngsters. The Real Madrid midfielder fits the bill perfectly and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal done.

The Gunners are closely monitoring his situation at the Spanish club, and they are hoping to start talks with Real Madrid soon. It remains to be seen whether the player is keen on a move to England. He will want to play regularly at this stage of his career, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting. He has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Arda Guler could fancy Arsenal move

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been fighting for the titles regularly. They are doing quite well in the Champions League as well, and they have beaten Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarter-finals recently.

Guler could be tempted to join them, especially if Arsenal are prepared to promise him regular game time.

The 20-year-old is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as a wide player. His versatility will be an added bonus. Signing him would allow Arsenal to rotate some of their key players like Martin Odegaard.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can secure an agreement with Real Madrid.