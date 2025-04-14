Pedro Neto of Chelsea is tackled by William Saliba of Arsenal. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the Barcelona defender Jules Kounde at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old French international could be sold in the summer, especially given Barcelona’s current financial situation. According to Fichajes, Arsenal and Chelsea would be willing to provide him with an exit route, and the Gunners are prepared to pay €75 million in order to get the deal done.

Arsenal could use more defensive depth, and the 26-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. He has proven himself in La Liga over the years, and he is capable of operating as a central defender as well as a right-back. His versatility will be an added bonus if Arsenal can get the deal done.

Apart from his defensive qualities, he is excellent with his distribution from the back, and he could form a solid partnership with the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori.

The defender will bring leadership skills and winning experience from Barcelona as well. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Arsenal.

Chelsea could use Jules Kounde

Meanwhile, Chelsea are expected to part ways with Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile in the summer. They will need to replace both players, and Kounde would be an excellent acquisition for them.

The French international is at the peak of his powers, and he could hit the ground running in the Premier League. He could help Manchester United and Chelsea tighten up defensively. He has been labelled as “unbelievable” by Hansi Flick.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for the French international. He has proven himself in La Liga, and he could be open to trying out a new challenge at this stage of his career. It will be interesting to see which of the two London clubs can get the deal done.