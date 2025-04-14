Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Chelsea defender Renato Veiga, and they will face competition from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 21-year-old Portuguese defender has struggled for regular game time at Chelsea, and he is currently on loan at Juventus. The player has done quite well for the Italian club, and a report from TuttoSport claims that Tottenham and Brighton like the player.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to consider selling the player for a fee of around €28 million, and it would be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs are ready to pay up. They have the financial resources to afford the 21-year-old, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Chelsea wanted €33 million for the player back in January.

Veiga is capable of operating as a left-back as well as a left wing-back. His versatility could prove to be very handy for both clubs.

Tottenham could use more depth in that area of the pitch, and Veiga could compete with Destiny Udogie for the starting spot.

It will be interesting to see if Juventus decide to try and sign the player permanently at the end of the season. The report claims that the Italian outfit are currently studying the possibility of getting the deal done in the summer.

Can Tottenham convince Renato Veiga?

Veiga will want to play regularly at this stage of his career, and any club hoping to sign him will have to provide him with gametime assurances. Chelsea might not be able to accommodate him in the starting lineup every week, and that could help the likes of Tottenham get a deal done.

The Portuguese defender will help Tottenham tighten up defensively, and he will also help out in the attack. He could prove to be a very useful player in the long term.