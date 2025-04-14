Todd Boehly, co-owner and Chairman of Chelsea, looks on from the stands. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Real Betis attacker Jesus Rodriguez at the end of the season, and they are considering paying his release clause in the summer.

The 19-year-old has impressed with his performances for the Spanish outfit this season, and he has four goals and four assists to his name. He could develop into a top-quality attacker with the right guidance, and Chelsea are considering a move for him. As per Fichajes, Real Betis do not want to lose the player, but they would be powerless to stop him from leaving if his release clause is paid.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea decide to submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks. He has a £42 million release clause in his contract, and Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to pay up. Liverpool are keeping tabs on him as well.

Mykhailo Mudryk has not been able to live up to the expectations, and Chelsea could use another winger next season. Rodriguez could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for them.

The Spanish under-21 international has shown his ability in La Liga, and he could succeed in the Premier League as well. Chelsea have done well to groom talented young players in recent seasons, and they could help fulfil his tremendous potential.

Chelsea need someone like Jesus Rodriguez

They are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they need more quality in the squad. They need to add more depth to the side as well if they want to do well across multiple competitions.

Rodriguez could be the ideal acquisition for them. He will add goals and flair to the side. He will bring some much-needed unpredictability to the attack as well.

Even though the £42 million asking price might seem steep right now, the player has the potential to justify the investment in the long term. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him improve further.